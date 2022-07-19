Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.4% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.8% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 25,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 218,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Insider Activity

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $211.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

