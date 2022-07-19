Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $25.55 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $7.25 billion and approximately $1.15 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $25.55 or 0.00110018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000583 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00019150 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00265319 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00042105 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008577 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000270 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 283,856,758 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
