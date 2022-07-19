AVT Reaches One Day Volume of $173,262.00 (AVT)

AVT (AVT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, AVT has traded flat against the dollar. AVT has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $173,262.00 worth of AVT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AVT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,155.92 or 1.00002333 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007942 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004122 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
AVT Profile
AVT (CRYPTO:AVT) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. AVT’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. AVT’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork.
AVT Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AVT using one of the exchanges listed above.
