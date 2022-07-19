Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZUL. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Azul from $15.40 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

Azul Price Performance

NYSE AZUL opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $610.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Azul will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azul

(Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

Further Reading

