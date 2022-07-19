Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $215.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 48.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIDU. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.06.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $141.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. Baidu has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $182.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Baidu by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Baidu by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

