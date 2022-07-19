bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Reaches $10.51 on Exchanges

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.51 or 0.00045257 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $189,245.21 and $436.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

Buying and Selling bAlpha

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

