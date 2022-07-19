Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. 18,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,714,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Banco Santander from €4.20 ($4.24) to €4.30 ($4.34) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.94) to €4.20 ($4.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.84.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Banco Santander by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,497,000 after acquiring an additional 576,393 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banco Santander by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,957,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

