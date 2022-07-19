Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Up 65.6% in June

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Bancroft Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Bancroft Fund stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $33.58.
Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancroft Fund
About Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancroft Fund (BCV)
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.