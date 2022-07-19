Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Up 65.6% in June

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bancroft Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Bancroft Fund stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $33.58.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

About Bancroft Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.