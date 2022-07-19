Bank of America Cuts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $178.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $205.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.53% from the company’s previous close.

CVX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.55.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $139.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.22. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

