Bank of America Trims Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price to $143.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Bank of America from $170.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $112.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.87. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

Insider Activity

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 26.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,664,000 after acquiring an additional 47,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,736,000 after buying an additional 283,086 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

