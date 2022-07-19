Barbara A. Larson Sells 1,962 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Workday Stock Up 2.2 %

WDAY traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, hitting $141.84. 118,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,133. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,182.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.11 and its 200-day moving average is $204.15.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Workday to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Workday by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Workday by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.