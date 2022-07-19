Barclays Cuts Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to GBX 1,660

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,550 ($30.48) to GBX 1,660 ($19.84) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($59.77) to GBX 3,900 ($46.62) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,446 ($17.29) to GBX 1,413 ($16.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Up 2.1 %

JET stock traded up GBX 25.80 ($0.31) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,261.20 ($15.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,786. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,528.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,422.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The stock has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -2.64. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 1,120 ($13.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,175 ($85.77).

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.