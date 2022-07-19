Barclays Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $65.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTCH. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Down 0.2 %

MTCH stock opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.58. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group has a twelve month low of $63.33 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 193,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 66,001 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,520,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Match Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.