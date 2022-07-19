Barclays Lowers Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,500 ($29.89) to GBX 2,250 ($26.90) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,900 ($34.67) to GBX 1,900 ($22.71) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,375 ($28.39).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of HIK traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,679.50 ($20.08). 328,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The stock has a market cap of £3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 1,119.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,651.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,887.54. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,459.50 ($17.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,703 ($32.31).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.