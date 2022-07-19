Barclays Lowers Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Price Target to GBX 1,660

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,550 ($30.48) to GBX 1,660 ($19.84) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,413 ($16.89) to GBX 1,427 ($17.06) in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($59.77) to GBX 3,900 ($46.62) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

JTKWY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.87. 580,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

