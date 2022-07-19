Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.02

Shares of Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Barloworld from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0634 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.18%.

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising business-to-business sales, servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

