BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Down 42.1% in June

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,960,000 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the June 15th total of 24,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCE. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

BCE Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BCE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.81. 907,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,313. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 109.65%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

