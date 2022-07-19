BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 36,465 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,465 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January makes up about 1.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $10,445,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

PJAN stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $33.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.