BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys 808 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 90,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.41. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

