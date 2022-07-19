BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Diageo by 103.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $173.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $166.24 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Diageo

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($53.80) to GBX 4,100 ($49.01) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($50.81) to GBX 4,500 ($53.80) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,180.00.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.