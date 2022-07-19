BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant bought 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.48 per share, with a total value of $51,615.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHIL opened at $178.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.69 and a 200 day moving average of $180.93. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $234.84. The firm has a market cap of $565.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 32.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.46%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

