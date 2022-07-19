BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $315,000 Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Webster Financial by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBS. Raymond James dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush downgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Insider Activity

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.