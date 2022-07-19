BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $590,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $223.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.04 and its 200-day moving average is $248.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.07.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

