BCGM Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.45. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $139.40.

