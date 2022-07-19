Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target Increased to GBX 540 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2022

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 480 ($5.74) to GBX 540 ($6.46) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BZLYF. HSBC cut Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 670 ($8.01) to GBX 690 ($8.25) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut Beazley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Investec cut Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 540 ($6.46) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $579.71.

Beazley Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BZLYF stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

About Beazley

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.