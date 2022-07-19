Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target Increased to GBX 540 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 480 ($5.74) to GBX 540 ($6.46) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BZLYF. HSBC cut Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 670 ($8.01) to GBX 690 ($8.25) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut Beazley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Investec cut Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 540 ($6.46) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $579.71.

Beazley Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BZLYF stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. Beazley has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

