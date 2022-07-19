Beck Bode LLC Boosts Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Life Storage by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LSI opened at $112.93 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $154.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

