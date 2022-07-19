Beck Bode LLC Has $14.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,076 shares during the period. Vistra comprises about 3.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.14% of Vistra worth $14,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,146,000 after buying an additional 809,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,456,000 after purchasing an additional 146,651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,929,000 after purchasing an additional 457,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,462,000.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Trading Up 1.1 %

VST stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.86. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 87.65%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $142,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $142,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and have sold 4,383,255 shares valued at $112,730,782. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

