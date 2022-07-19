Beck Bode LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Beck Bode LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4,181.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,308,097,000 after buying an additional 208,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,261,136,000 after buying an additional 214,375 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,784,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $524.87 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $539.66 and a 200-day moving average of $560.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.54.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

