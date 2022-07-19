Beck Bode LLC Invests $12.50 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,498,000. Dominion Energy accounts for 2.8% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 70,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

