Beck Bode LLC Invests $894,000 in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 30.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.04. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $76.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HQY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

