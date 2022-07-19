Beck Bode LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,768,000 after buying an additional 91,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,956,000 after purchasing an additional 132,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.42. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.