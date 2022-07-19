Beck Bode LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,768,000 after buying an additional 91,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,956,000 after purchasing an additional 132,892 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.42. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
