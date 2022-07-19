Beck Bode LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,109 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.87.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $190.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.14. The company has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.