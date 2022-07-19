Beck Bode LLC Purchases Shares of 11,710 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XME. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.85.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

