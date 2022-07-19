Beck Bode LLC Takes $4.68 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,914 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,000. Expedia Group makes up about 1.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Expedia Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $97.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average of $158.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.30.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.