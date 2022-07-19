Beck Bode LLC Takes Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,563 shares in the company, valued at $15,555,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $2,113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,133,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,555,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,751 shares of company stock worth $8,179,041 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $180.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.43.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $205.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.10 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.69 and its 200-day moving average is $173.29.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

