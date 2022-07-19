Beck Bode LLC Trims Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.07% of Driven Brands worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRVN. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,983,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,668,000 after acquiring an additional 553,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth $15,352,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,687,000 after buying an additional 284,922 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,422,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,839,000 after buying an additional 148,209 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRVN opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.59 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

