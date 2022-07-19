Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given New €121.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from €110.00 ($111.11) to €121.00 ($122.22) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($106.06) to €107.00 ($108.08) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($76.77) to €81.00 ($81.82) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($87.88) to €88.00 ($88.89) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

BDRFY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.93. 201,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,481. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

