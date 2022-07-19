Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Price Target Raised to €121.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €110.00 ($111.11) to €121.00 ($122.22) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($87.88) to €88.00 ($88.89) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($76.77) to €81.00 ($81.82) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($106.06) to €107.00 ($108.08) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.93. 201,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,481. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

