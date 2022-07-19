BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given New $293.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $293.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BeiGene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. SVB Leerink cut shares of BeiGene from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $300.33.

BeiGene Price Performance

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $172.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.80. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.52) by $0.28. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. The business’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,465 shares of company stock worth $2,229,388 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BeiGene by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in BeiGene by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

