Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BLPH. Brookline Capital Management cut their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition cut their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Up 10.2 %

BLPH stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.27.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.