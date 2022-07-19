Belt (BELT) Reaches Market Cap of $71.12 Million

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Belt coin can now be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00314130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00019766 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance.

Buying and Selling Belt

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.