Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Darktrace (LON:DARK)

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.17) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Darktrace from GBX 400 ($4.78) to GBX 320 ($3.83) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
Darktrace Stock Up 4.5 %
LON DARK traded up GBX 15.20 ($0.18) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 350.50 ($4.19). The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,396. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 344.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 391.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Darktrace has a 52-week low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,003 ($11.99). The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64.
Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.
