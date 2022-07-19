Berenberg Bank Trims Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Target Price to GBX 140

Naked Wines (LON:WINE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 690 ($8.25) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

Naked Wines stock traded up GBX 5.30 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 158.70 ($1.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,574. Naked Wines has a one year low of GBX 133.30 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 895 ($10.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 272.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 376.92. The firm has a market cap of £116.55 million and a P/E ratio of 5,236.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas Devlin sold 30,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.06), for a total value of £51,766.84 ($61,885.04).

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

Featured Stories

