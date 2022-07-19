BinaryX (BNX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $14.53 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $120.07 or 0.00510360 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $242.89 million and $14.53 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006122 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 115.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00190694 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.