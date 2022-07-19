Binemon (BIN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.94 Million

Binemon (BIN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Binemon has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $834,046.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00359488 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00019073 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001760 BTC.
Binemon Profile
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binemon Coin Trading
