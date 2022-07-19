Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.98 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Sunday, July 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.94. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.54 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.74.

Biogen stock opened at $214.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.36. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $351.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.34 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

