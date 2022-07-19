Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Tops $23.32

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $10,658.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $23.32 or 0.00106750 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

