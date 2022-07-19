Bitcoin Atom Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0932 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $84.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

