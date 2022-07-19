Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.0 days.
Bitcoin Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGGF opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. Bitcoin Group has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $63.43.
Bitcoin Group Company Profile
