Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jul 19th, 2022

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.0 days.

Bitcoin Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGGF opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. Bitcoin Group has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $63.43.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

Further Reading

