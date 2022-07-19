Bitcoin SV Price Hits $56.35 on Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $55.19 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $56.35 or 0.00256131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,998.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.36 or 0.00547109 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00012553 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,118,152 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

