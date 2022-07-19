Bitcoin SV Price Hits $56.35 on Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $55.19 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $56.35 or 0.00256131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,998.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.36 or 0.00547109 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000143 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001040 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005502 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000137 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00012553 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,118,152 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.